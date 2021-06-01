Kenya: Wanjiku No More. Man Petitions House to Stop Using Term

A resident of Mombasa County has petitioned Parliament, seeking to stop MPs from using the word 'Wanjiku' during debates in the House, arguing it amounts to bias and discrimination.

In his eight-page petition that has been received by the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, Mr Bryan Omondi argues that the use of term Wanjiku by MPs during debates is against the Constitution.

Wanjiku, a common female name in the Kikuyu community, is used to refer to citizens in the context of national politics. The term was coined by the late former President Daniel Moi when he dismissed calls for a new constitution.

Politicians like using the word either in rallies or while debating issues on the floor of Parliament.

New name

The petitioner is proposing that MPs use "Wakenya" or "Kenyans" instead.

"Calling of Kenyans 'Wanjiku' in matters of national concern is biased, discriminatory, in bad faith, in bad taste and contravenes Chapter Four of the Bill of Rights on equality as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya, which you all swore to uphold, respect and protect," reads the petition seen by the Nation.

"I confirm that efforts have been made to have the matter addressed by relevant bodies, but they have failed to give satisfactory response. I have approached activist Mutemi wa Kiama, and even some advocates from Kituo cha Sheria and all failed to give me satisfactory response," further reads the petition.

Leads to exclusion

Mr Omondi, a marketer, says in the petition that Kenya has 43 tribes, and MPs using the word Wanjiku while debating in the National Assembly leads to exclusion of other communities.

He points out that the word "Wanjiku" is a direct noun, specifically owned by the Agikuyu and in no way does its use describe the social status of an individual.

In addition, Mr Omondi says there is no verb, adverb, adjective before the name "Wanjiku" as used in Kenyan context to try to explain anything.

"If any document or legislation is meant for the entire nation then the term "Wanjiku" should not be used. Why not Wafula, Otieno, Abdalla, Charo, Mutheu, Mutula, Ole Kaparo or Komen? asked Mr Omondi.

"Can you imagine if today I go to Turkana County, take a public address and start announcing "I need all 'Wanjiku' to come to the baraza now. Will my phrase be the same as "I want all Kenyans to come to the baraza now?" he asked.

Mr Omondi says his petition is not informed by hate for the Kikuyu community, saying he has been married to a Kikuyu woman for the last 17 years, but he wants equity.

"I pray that this honourable House and able members solve this injustice, cement the unity of the great people of Kenya by defining Kenyan as "Wakenya" or "Kenyans" and not as "Wanjiku" for equity.