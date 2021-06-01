Kenya: Hunt for Woman Over Murder of German Krabbe Dieter, His Girlfriend Cynthia Akinyi

Police are looking for a mystery woman they suspect could be behind the deaths of a German and his Kenyan girlfriend in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

Mr Krabbe Dieter died on Saturday after falling from his unit on the fifth floor of a rented apartment in Bamburi, Mombasa, a day after his lover Cynthia Akinyi, 24, was found killed.

Her body was found wrapped with a bedsheet and stashed under a bed in their house at Mdomondoni kwa Chief area in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, on Thursday morning.

Police on Friday had been hunting for the German after he was suspected to have killed Ms Akinyi following a night of fights.

But now, detectives are pursuing the mystery woman from Kiembeni, Bamburi, said to have been Mr Dieter other lover, after linking the two deaths to a possible love triangle.

Yesterday, detectives told the Nation that they had cast doubts on the first report that Mr Dieter might have committed suicide after being suspected to have killed Ms Akinyi.

Two lovers

According to the police, Mr Dieter had two lovers and he used to live in the two houses he had rented.

"It is alleged that Mr Dieter had another woman but we are still investigating the matter to know what caused his death," said Kilifi County Police Commander Nelson Taliti.

"His body was found on the grounds around a five-storey building in Bamburi on Saturday morning with injuries and blood all over and the lover is at large."

According to one of the investigative officers, the German might have been pushed by someone from the fifth floor, and that the deaths of the two were well coordinated.

He said there was communication between Mr Dieter and the woman on the run.

"He didn't plunge himself from the 5th floor on the apartment in Bamburi because if he wanted to kill himself, he could have thrown himself from the apartment in Mtomondoni, Mtwapa, after killing his lover but he decided to escape early in the morning with his bags," said the source.

"We have leads someone might be behind all these."

Police are also investigating a boda boda operator who used to run most of Mr Dieter's errands, and is said to have tipped Ms Akinyi about her lover's relationship with the mystery woman.

Mtomondoni

"The boda boda rider knows a lot since he was the only one who was sent to buy food and even beer for the lovers and deliver it to their apartment at Mtomondoni and the other house in Bamburi," stated the source.

"We are investigating and we shall question him to find out if he is connected with the murders."

Police said it was not yet clear the nature of business the foreigner, who preferred to move about on a boda boda, was running in the country.

But locals said Mr Dieter was a frequent visitor to Kenya.

A friend of the two said Ms Akinyi and Mr Dieter met in a club and then moved in together.

"Ms Akinyi has been working in different famous entertainment joints in Mtwapa and she had moved in Mtomondoni apartments in December last year," said one of Akinyi's friends.

Bodies of the two have been taken to Coast General Hospital in Mombasa awaiting post-mortem examination.