Kenya: Take Children to School or Face Arrest, Kabonokia Members Told

Adherents of the Kabonokia sect in Tharaka North, Tharaka Nithi County risk arrest and prosecution for failing to take their children to school.

Speaking in Kathangacini on Sunday, Tharaka North Sub-County Director of Education Geoffrey Ndeto asked chiefs to conduct a thorough search in the villages, with the help of the members of Nyumba Kumi, to ensure that no child of school going age remains at home.

"The Kabonokia sect members, who are holding their children at home on the basis of their religious doctrines, have nowhere to run to," said Mr Ndeto.

The official said that basic education is compulsory in the country and that it is criminal to deny children their constitutional right to learning.

Communal responsibility

Mr Ndeto asked residents of Kathangacini Location, where the Kabonokia members are many, to take communal responsibility of ensuring that all children go to school.

He noted that with low education uptake in the area, criminal cases such as mugging and house break-ins will continue to rise.

Kabonokia sect doctrines reject modern ways of life, including going to hospital, having a national identity card and participating in national exercises such as elections and census.

In 2019, at least 11 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates from Kamacabi and Gaciongo primary schools in Tharaka North skipped the national examination citing their religious doctrines.

The Kabonokia faithful argue that "earthly education" contradicts biblical teachings and is of no use.

Parents jailed

Several parents have been jailed for failure to take their children to school.

Early this year, three secondary school students from Tharaka South chose to drop out, insisting they would not wear face masks -- a Covid-19 prevention measure -- claiming it contravenes their religious beliefs.

Ibote Assistant Chief Mauki Mutegi said the girls conspired with their parents and went into hiding after realising that they were being sought after, only to resurface later.

In 2017, several adherents of the sect died following a cholera outbreak in Mukothima and Gatunga wards, forcing the government to arrest and forcibly give them drugs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'God is the only healer'

They believe that God is the only healer and that seeking treatment in hospital is putting their trust on fellow human beings.

A trained nurse, who was working with the Tharaka Nithi County government, resigned on joining the sect in 2019 and reportedly burnt her academic certificates.

In 2019, a court in Marimanti jailed 46 Kabonokia members for between six and 12 months for refusing to be enumerated during the national population census.

Covid-19

The 46 told the court that their religious doctrines do not allow them to participate in "earthly" activities and that they were ready to be jailed for their faith.

The sect later claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic was a punishment from God to the people because of the jailing of their 46 members.

Last year, the sect's top spiritual leader in the region, Mr Gitonga M'Mpunguru from Irunduni village in Tharaka Constituency, died, throwing the followers into immense prayer and fasting for God to reveal their next religious leader.