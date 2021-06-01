Kenya: School in Isiolo Closed for a Year Reopens After Meeting Standards

1 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

A private primary school in Isiolo that was closed early last year over poor infrastructure and non-compliance with some of the Ministry of Education guidelines has reopened its doors.

Brainstar School was among close to 10 others which were closed in February 2020 for lack of enough classes, with learners studying in timber-walled classrooms.

More than a year later, the school has constructed a one-story building on a four-acre piece of land in Checheles. The new building can accommodate more than 1,000 learners.

Isiolo County Director of Education Hussein Koriyow said the school was registered recently after complying with the required guidelines on infrastructure and has enough teachers registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

CBC compliance

"The management should ensure the school remains Competency-Based Curriculum compliant and offers quality services to the learners for better results," Dr Koriyow said during the official opening of the school.

The school, on the outskirts of Isiolo town, is currently admitting learners from Grade one to Grade Three.

The school's headteacher, Peter Ochieng, said the institution is offering French and Arabic lessons and has enough facilities, among them a well-equipped computer laboratory and a swimming pool to ensure full implementation of the CBC.

"We have enough facilities to ensure learners grow their talents in line with CBC," said Mr Ochieng, adding that it will ensure learners realise their full potential.

The school plans to introduce boarding for learners in the future.

