Zimbabwe: New York Times Correspondent Jeffrey Moyo Denied Bail

31 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Buawayo magistrate Monday denied bail to New York Times correspondent Jeffrey Moyo and a Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) staffer Thabang Manhika.

In her ruling, Magistrate Rachel Mukanga said the two accused were facing serious charges which could lend them 10 years in jail each if found guilty.

She then remanded the two in custody to 10 June 2021.

Moyo was arrested last Wednesday on allegations of contravening the Immigration Act.

He is accused of assisting two New York Times journalists to fraudulently acquire ZMC media accreditation cards and is further charged for conniving with Manhika in committing the offence.

Representing the state, Thompson Hove told the court Moyo allegedly assisted the two unnamed journalists to illegally enter Zimbabwe and promised them temporary press cards despite the fact the scribes had been denied entry by the Information Ministry.

Moyo and Manhika were represented by Amanda Sihle Ndlovu from Webb, Low, and Barry who was standing in for the accused's lawyers who are based in Harare.

"I have just come to note the bail ruling and (have) advised the accused's lawyers who are based in Harare. The accused have been denied bail. I know for a fact that the lawyers are going to file an urgent High Court application as soon as possible," Ndlovu told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

Moyo is being represented by Doug Coltart from Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal practitioners.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.