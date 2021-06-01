Nigeria: KEDCO Restates Commitment to Metering, Warns Saboteurs

1 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to metering in line with the federal government's metering initiative in the country.

A statement yesterday by the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, stated that thousands of households have been metered and the metering scheme was ongoing to bridge the remaining gaps.

"Our metering has remained free and we still insist it is free, hence any acts towards sabotaging our efforts towards free-of-charge metering whether by staff or none staff would not be tolerated and those caught would be prosecuted.

"We are committed to ensuring the end of estimated billing system in the Kano franchise and we will roll out more phases of metering going forward to complement the present phase," he said.

The statement further warned against "meter apathy from customers because we have observed that some customers deliberately refuse metering. This is unacceptable to us as metering is the way forward for the Kano franchise.

"We appeal to the general public to report any extortion before, during or after metering to any KEDCO offices nearest to you while urging customers to embrace metering."

Daily Trust reports that hundreds of customers in Kano have been lamenting the high estimated bills the distribution company has been issuing to them despite inadequate power supply across the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.