Nigeria: KEDCO Restates Commitment to Metering, Warns Saboteurs

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to metering in line with the federal government's metering initiative in the country.

A statement yesterday by the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, stated that thousands of households have been metered and the metering scheme was ongoing to bridge the remaining gaps.

"Our metering has remained free and we still insist it is free, hence any acts towards sabotaging our efforts towards free-of-charge metering whether by staff or none staff would not be tolerated and those caught would be prosecuted.

"We are committed to ensuring the end of estimated billing system in the Kano franchise and we will roll out more phases of metering going forward to complement the present phase," he said.

The statement further warned against "meter apathy from customers because we have observed that some customers deliberately refuse metering. This is unacceptable to us as metering is the way forward for the Kano franchise.

"We appeal to the general public to report any extortion before, during or after metering to any KEDCO offices nearest to you while urging customers to embrace metering."

Daily Trust reports that hundreds of customers in Kano have been lamenting the high estimated bills the distribution company has been issuing to them despite inadequate power supply across the state.