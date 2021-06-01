Nigeria: ... Don't Politicise Killing - Northern Governors

Jos, Bauchi — Northern Governors Forum has strongly condemned the assassination of former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Political Matters, Ahmed Gulak in Imo State, describing it as most unfortunate.

In his reaction to the killing, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the incident is a criminal act that must be condemned in totality by all and sundry.

"The killing of Gulak must be seen as a criminal act and treated as such. The forum is however warning against insinuations and politicisation of the killing which could lead to further violence.

"Report by the police that it has identified and engaged the suspected killers of the late Gulak should further be consolidated upon to enable security agencies to forestall future occurrences," he said.

The governors' forum also expressed concern over the abduction of innocent citizens across three local government areas of Niger State, including students and teachers of an Islamiyya school.

Meanwhile, a, stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr. Saleh Abduallahi Zazzaga, has called for the urgent intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and other Northern leaders on the killing of Gulak in order to douse any likely tension.

Similarly, Arewa Youth for Peace and Security has cautioned Nigerians against giving Ahmed Gulak's assassination ethnic colouration.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, urged Nigerians not to allow the assassination of Gulak to be used to further cause division and disunity among Nigerians.

"The issue of Igbo versus north should not arise over Gulak. We want justice and we want peace in this country," he said.