Nigeria: ... Don't Politicise Killing - Northern Governors

1 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama, Ado A. Musa, Hassan Ibrahim

Jos, Bauchi — Northern Governors Forum has strongly condemned the assassination of former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Political Matters, Ahmed Gulak in Imo State, describing it as most unfortunate.

In his reaction to the killing, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the incident is a criminal act that must be condemned in totality by all and sundry.

"The killing of Gulak must be seen as a criminal act and treated as such. The forum is however warning against insinuations and politicisation of the killing which could lead to further violence.

"Report by the police that it has identified and engaged the suspected killers of the late Gulak should further be consolidated upon to enable security agencies to forestall future occurrences," he said.

The governors' forum also expressed concern over the abduction of innocent citizens across three local government areas of Niger State, including students and teachers of an Islamiyya school.

Meanwhile, a, stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr. Saleh Abduallahi Zazzaga, has called for the urgent intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and other Northern leaders on the killing of Gulak in order to douse any likely tension.

Similarly, Arewa Youth for Peace and Security has cautioned Nigerians against giving Ahmed Gulak's assassination ethnic colouration.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, urged Nigerians not to allow the assassination of Gulak to be used to further cause division and disunity among Nigerians.

"The issue of Igbo versus north should not arise over Gulak. We want justice and we want peace in this country," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.