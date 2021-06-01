Nigeria: Avwenagha Wins Gov Diri Scrabble Tourney Star Prize

Delta State player, Oshevire Avwenagha, has emerged winner of the Masters category of the First Governor Diri National Scrabble Championship in Yenagoa on Sunday evening.

The three-day tournament which featured 300 players in five categories, including Masters, Intermediate, Opens, Veterans and Students, witnessed Avwenagha smiling away with the N500,000 plus trophy star prize at stake.

Raji Kazeem of Oyo State won the Intermediate category while Tariye Alari of the host state Bayelsa was winner in the Opens. Engr. Ojior Osikhena of Edo State won the Veterans category.

The students category was won by 16-year-old Ikoko David of Federal Government College, Odi in Bayelsa State.

Others who won best female in different categories were Tuoyo Mayuku, Akpos Malafakumo and Priscillia Akhabue.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, emphasised the place of sports in both state and national development, stressing that it was a veritable tool if properly utilised.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Governor Diri, who congratulated the participants for a successful tournament, noted that the state had a lot of landmark contribution to national development through sports.

This, he said, included areas the state has comparative advantage such as wrestling, boxing and swimming.

Governor Diri noted that scrabble does not only develop the mind but that it also enhances the capacity to think outside the box.

His words: "Our state has a lot of landmarks in terms of contributing towards national development. We are not only known for oil but we have also a lot of firsts in terms of sports.

"Seated with us is a world champion, an Olympian, Daniel Igali. We also have other champions in wrestling.

"Scrabble does not only develop the mind. It also develops our capacity to think outside the box. For Bayelsa, we have looked at four areas to improve our youths, and that is if your certificate cannot earn you three square meals, your skills should do it.

"We are poised to improve the skills of our young generation and even our elders. We believe that there is no time you cannot learn something new. People at old age can develop skills and feed with it."

Diri emphasised that it was his administration's policy on youth development that saw the state clinch the third position at the last National Sports Festival in Benin City.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Daniel Igali, asserted that the tournament was one of six other international competitions that would be hosted in the state and congratulated the organisers for a job well done.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, expressed appreciation to Governor Diri for his support that ensured the success of the tournament.

Mr. Alabrah, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said scrabble had the potential of beaming positive spotlights on Bayelsa with the right motivation and support.