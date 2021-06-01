Nigeria: No Air Force Plane Crash Landed in Akure, Says NAF

1 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force yesterday debunked reports that one of its aircraft crash landed in Akure Airport.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said "this distraction is false in its entirety. The fake report has again proven that some people are working overtime and hell-bent in tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at all cost.

"Sadly, it is an effort in futility as the NAF remains focused as it carries out its constitutional role of defending our dear nation alongside sister services and other security agencies."

It said that the office of the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) remained open for verification on any NAF-related issues.

