Sudan: SPLM-N Negotiations to Resume Tomorrow

Juba — The Negotiations between Sudan's transitional government and the Sudan People's liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, will resume in Juba tomorrow after a 24-hours break requested by the SPLM-N to study the government's response to its draft framework agreement.

The negotiations resumed yesterday after they were adjourned until Monday to provide an opportunity for the government to study and discuss the draft framework agreement submitted by the SPLM-N.

Yesterday, mediation committee rapporteur Dhieu Mathok announced that the draft framework agreement includes a translation of the Declaration of Principles signed in Juba.

After the government has handed over its response to the draft framework agreement, Chairman of the South Sudanese mediation committee Tut Galuak announced that the negotiations have been adjourned until tomorrow, upon the request of the SPLM-N to provide them the opportunity to study the government's response.

Galuak again stressed the desire of the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to "achieve peace in Sudan as soon as possible".

"We have to work together in the two countries for achievement of development and peace"

During the opening of the negotiations last week, President Kiir also expressed keenness on reaching durable peace and said: "we have to work together in the two countries for achievement of development and peace".

Background:

El Hilu withdrew from the previous Juba peace talks in August in protest of the chairmanship of the government delegation by Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. The rebels accuse the RSF forces of committing "heinous crimes" against civilians in various parts of Sudan.

In November, El Hilu reaffirmed his eagerness "to reach a peaceful, just, and comprehensive political settlement of the Sudanese problem that would put an end to the civil wars in Sudan".

A Declaration of Principles was signed on March 28, in which the two parties agreed "to work together to achieve and consolidate the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan".