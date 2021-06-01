Liberia: Human Rights Advocate Vandalark Patricks Bags Master's Degree From Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Gbarnga — A Liberian Human Rights Advocate, Vandalark Patricks, on May 27 achieved a big feat in his post-graduation education following his graduation from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Patricks, who was expelled in 2007 from Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County, for speaking against ills in the school before his graduation from the same university in 2009, got his Master's degree in Public Administration as he thanked God for helping him achieve great success.

Patricks also humbly appreciated everyone who in any way supported him during his academic pursuit in the United States of America.

Sharing his story on Facebook, Patricks wrote: On May 27, 2021, and a few hours from now, I will be graduating from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government with a master's degree in Public Administration (MPA). On May 25, 2021, I was awarded the Edward S. Mason Fellowship Certificate in Public Policy and Management from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government".

He added: "As I sit and reflect on my past, present, and future, I feel so proud of how far I have come. This journey was a difficult one, but God Almighty kept me alive to pursue this dream. Just a few reflections:

"In 1999, one of the managers for Firestone told me I was unfit for a college education. In 2003, I surprised him and enrolled at Cuttington University.

"In 2005, I was asked to drop from Cuttington due to lack of tuition. In 2006, another manager from Firestone (Mr. Kargbo) paid my tuition. Also in 2008 - expulsion was lifted, and I graduated with a BA in Public Administration. Between 2009 -2010. I was unemployed, and in 2010, I went back to school at Cuttington Graduate School, but was thrown out due to lack of tuition. Also, I got a scholarship and graduated with a Master's degree in Public Sector Management in 2012.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In 2013, I was arrested by the National Security Agency in Liberia (NSA) and severely tortured for my advocacy against human rights abuses. Additionally, 2015, I applied for five international scholarships but was denied."

"In 2016, I got arrested for the second time by the Liberia National Police and the NSA for speaking against corruption, human rights abuses. I was charged for Libel and Sedition. I lost my scholarship to do a law degree in the United States".

"In 2017, I was rejected for the Residential Atlantic Fellow for Social and Economic Equity at London School of Economics. In 2018, I was also rejected to do Ph.D. at Arizona State University (I was told there was no funding). In 2019, I was rejected at Columbia University".