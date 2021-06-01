Liberia: 'Lofa Road Well On Course for Pres. Weah County Tour' - Acting Public Works Minister Assures

Monrovia — The Acting Minister of the Ministry of Public Works Madam Ruth Coker Collins says the Lofa Road is in readiness for the visit of President George Weah.

As Pres. Weah gears to begin the last leg of his county tour to Lofa County, many are of the notion that the rainy season could cut off that part of the country due to its deplorable condition -something the Acting Public Works Minister debunked.

Speaking at the MICAT Special Press Briefing Monday, Acting Minister of the Ministry of Public Works said with the work of several construction companies, much has done on the road ahead of the President's visit.

"We have done significant progress on that road and we can proudly say that the road is prepared now for the county tour," Madam Collins said.

According to the Acting Public Works Minister, the road was seen as a threat, but following the renovation works by various construction companies, the road is now accessible for anyone who desires of travelling to Lofa County.

"We all know how bad the Lofa road was, but with the ongoing renovations works by various construction companies I can safely say that the road is fully prepared for the President and his entourage, and anyone who wants to travel and do their business in Lofa County," she said.

Madam Collins added that during her recent visit to Lofa County, she observes that the New Millennium construction company, a Liberian own construction company has done significant work between Zorzor and Konea in Lofa County.

"What we did as Ministry of Public Works was to assign a construction company called Desire to Work Construction Company between Konea to Voinjama that section was the worst section on the entire Lofa road and now I'm proud to report that they are doing well, and we are hopeful by today or tomorrow they will complete the work on that road," she said.

Also, speaking at the Special Press Briefing Minister Collins says all is now set for the dedication of the Somalia Drive road this July. This, she says consultation is still ongoing and the actual date for the dedication will be announced soon.

The Acting Minister of Public Work said most of the feeder roads in the country are well on course, adding that contractors are doing fully well. She added that those whose properties were damaged along the RIA highway road are beginning to get their payment.