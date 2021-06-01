Liberia: Miss Earth Liberia's Organizer Unveils Brand New Hyundai Suv As Winning Prize for 2021 Competition

Monrovia — The organizer of Miss Earth Liberia, La Queen Entertainment, has unveiled the prizes for this year's pageant, which include a brand new Hyundai SUV.

The prizes also including a mouthwatering management contract, one-year contract at the Environmental Protection Agency, and a trip to the Philippines for Miss Earth International, worth a little over US20,000 all for this year's winner, organizer said.

This package, according to the organizer, will be one of the highest rewards for entertainment competition in the country. Eleven contestants aged between 18 and 25 chosen from a pool of 30 applicants will be vying for this year's crown.

Scheduled for June 12, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Miss Earth Liberia is aimed at empowering young girls to plan and create programs tackling the biggest threat facing humanity - fighting climate change and rebalancing Earth's carbon cycle.

To win the pageant's grand prize, one of the twelve contestants must create a workable solution or campaign that shows a pathway to tackling climate change in Liberia.

According to La Queen Entertainment, this vision is backed by the vigorous training that contestants go through which include access to mentorship, proposal writing, awareness technique, as well as training in catwalks, etiquette and public speaking and investment networks to launch, and grow their venture.

In a statement, La Queen Entertainment Founder and CEO, Ms. Wokie Dolo explained that Miss Earth Liberia is more than just a pageant but a platform that is geared towards shaping the minds of young women to tackle climate change at the grassroots level.

"The increase in the winner prizes and enhanced training model and support for contestants is incredibly important to motivate the finalists to be proactive in getting involved in climate change awareness, which the country needs badly," she said.

"Things must change and that is why we want the campaign for change to be led by women. Our biggest dream at La Queen Entertainment is not only about seeing young girls one-day win Miss Earth but being recognized globally for their contribution to tackling climate change."

In remarks at the unveiling of the prize over the weekend at the Ministerial Complex, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lauded La Queen Entertainment for organizing the pageant, which core concept is not about the promotion of beauty but fighting climate change, an area in which the EPA needs collaboration to change public behavior towards the issue.

The EPA further that their sponsorship of the pageant is meant to reward visionary young Liberian girls who demonstrate an entrepreneurial or innovative mindset to help tackle climate change.

"That is why we are here to provide the necessary technical and moral support to the contestants for them to make the difference in their respective companies, be it as a winner or not, " EPA said.

Now in its third year, Miss Earth Liberia is the country's foremost educational pageantry platform. Meanwhile, tickets for the event are on sale for US30, VIP 75 and VIP 150, and can be bought at the 'Hub Dinner' at Vamoma Junction, Total Gas station at Rehab, Paynesville, Natoma at Catholic Junction and Body Zone Fitness and SPA at Cap