Liberia: Calvary Baptist Church School Dedicates First Computer, Science Labs

1 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim Tumu

Fiamah — Sinkor, Monrovia- Calvary Baptist Church School System over the weekend dedicated its first science laboratory and a high-tech computer lab with 40 desktop computers on the campus.

The science laboratory which stands as a major boost would see students of the institution prepared adequately for the regionally synchronized West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The laboratory will also enable effective teaching and learning of Biology, Chemistry, and Physics equipment using practical materials and understanding the relationship between action and reaction.

Speaking at the dedication, the school's Principal, Dorothy B Saikay, said the students should make adequate use of the science and computer labs to perform excellently in the WASSCE.

"The Calvary Baptist Church System wants to provide the best for the students. It is one of the reasons we decided to invest into these projects,' she said.

"And we want our students to not escape from the science and computer labs because it will have huge impact on how they perform in the sciences."

The event was graced by prominent resident of community including District #9 Representative, Frank Saah Foko.

Madam Saikay, addressing the lawmaker, lamented that the science lab is lacking microscope, air-condition and slide glass windows to improve the temperature.

