Liberia: Liberty Party Chairman Musa Bility Urges Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Not to Shield War Criminals

Monrovia — As the debate for the establishment of a war crimes court in Liberia intensifies, the Liberty Party Chairman, Musa Bility, has called on all political parties, including the ruling party to push for the establishment of a War Crimes Court in Liberia, and stop shielding war criminals.

Speaking at the Press Union of Liberia special event of the Edward Wilmot Blyden Forum held in Monrovia, Chairman Bility who was invited along with other chairman of political parties, a few weeks ago was not in support of the establishment of a war crimes court due to security implications, but said his party is now in full support of a war crimes court in Liberia.

"I am asking all political parties including the ruling party to shun those who are being accused of war crimes. You came to power as a result of a people desire for change; do not let those people down. Do not use your party as biding for shielding people who have murdered other people. I can assure you that 2023 Liberty will not carry anyone accused of war crimes on our ticket, be it president, Senator or Representative," said Musa Bility, Chairman of Liberty Party

He said the issue of amnesty for war criminals published in the Front Page Africa, is not in line with the Constitution of Liberia, but put together as a protection by a group of people responsible for the war against the Liberian people.

"I do not agree with it amnesty of such nature, I know it is only the president of a county can grant amnesty to a prisoner, but not large body comprising of those who perpetrated war against us, to gather and issue amnesty unto themselves, and think the Liberian people will consider that, they must be joking, because we will not consider it. Those who perpetrator murder should face justice, so we as Liberians, should do this to pay tribute to those who were murdered. If we do not set war crimes, we will never see an end to war, because war crimes are a deterrent to war," Bility concluded.