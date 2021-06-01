Liberia: Diaspora Liberian Group Pushes for 'Amendment' to Alien and Nationality Law

1 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Liberians living in the diaspora under the banner, All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), have again commenced pushing their cause for dual citizenship for natural born Liberians, who are also citizens of other countries.

This time around, their new strategy is to meet with individual lawmaker and hand deliver copies of their amended law so that they (lawmakers) can familiarize themselves with what their compatriots in the United States and other parts of the world are asking for.

ALCOD, which includes the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), Liberian Advocacy for Change (LAC), Federation of Liberia Communities in Australia (FLCA), United Liberian Associations of Ghana (ULAG), Liberian Association of Canada (LAC), Conference of Liberian Organizations in Southwestern United States of America (CLOSUSA), has proposed an "Act to Amend Part III, Chapter 20, Section 20.1; Chapter 21, Sections 21.30, 21.31, 21.51 and 21.52; and Chapter 22, Sections 22.1, 22.2 & 22.4. of the Aliens and Nationality Law of the Liberian Codes of Law Revised, Vol. II."

This fight by these group of Liberians began more than 10 years ago, during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. According to them, Madam Sirleaf's administration did little or nothing to advance their cause for dual citizenship. They praised President George Weah, who in his first nation-wide address, made this a national discussion and promised to work with the legislature in order to get it passed into law.

Pres. Weah's administration was successful in getting it being added to the list of referendum items in the December 2020 Special Senatorial Election. Unfortunately, it didn't sail through as voters rejected it at the pools.

However, this hasn't dampened ALCOD's hope. They have now decided to reach individual lawmaker. Mr. Kingstone Wleh, Co-Chairman, ALCOD, and Rev. Marcus Y. Sherman, Secretary-General, ULAA, Ghana, have already met with several legislators, including Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chea and Deputy House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

