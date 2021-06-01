Egypt Reports 984 New Coronavirus Cases, 49 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Monday night that 984 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Egypt to 262,650.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 49 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,096.

As many as 780 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 192,112 so far, the spokesman said.