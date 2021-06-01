Ethiopia: Egypt Rejects Ethiopia's Ill Will to Build More Dams

The Foreign Ministry voiced on Monday Egypt's rejection of the remarks made by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about his country's plan to build a number of dams across the country.

In a press release, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said such remarks reflect the ill will of Ethiopia, which deals with the Nile and other international rivers as internal ones and uses them to serve its own interests.

Egypt recognizes the right of all the Nile Basin countries to carry out water projects and achieve development for their peoples, but in this case, coordination should be maintained with all the affected countries, including the downstream countries, Hafez said.

The spokesman stressed that the remarks are nothing but a continuation of the regrettable Ethiopian approach that gives no attention to applicable international laws, which regulate the use of international rivers.