Egypt: Pope Tawadros Honors Cairo Governor for Developing Holy Family Path

1 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese honored on Monday Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal as well as a number of other figures for their role in the development of the Holy Family path.

The move was made during a ceremony held by Zagazig University and the Coptic Studies Institute under the auspices of Pope Tawadros II on the anniversary of the Holy Family's arrival in Egypt.

The ceremony was attended by the ministers of tourism and antiquities, emigration, supply, and youth and sports, in addition to some members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, university presidents and public figures.

