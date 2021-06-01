Egypt: PM Follows up Work At Egyptian Countryside Development Company

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired a meeting on Monday to follow up work at the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, including the areas of land included in the project to reclaim 1.5 million feddans.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Housing Assem el Gazzar, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir, and Chairman of the Egyptian Countryside Development Company Amr Abdel Wahab, along with official of the bodies concerned.

The meeting touched on a marketing plan that is being drawn up for an area of 296,000 feddans, as part of an infrastructure development plan for those lands.