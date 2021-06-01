Egypt: EGX Shows Mixed Performance Monday, Market Cap. Loses Le 107.98 Million

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday's session on mixed note, losing around LE 107.98 million of market capitalization, amid foreign selling.

The benchmark EGX30 inched up 0.07 percent, or 7.48 points, to end at 10,309.06 points.

The small and mid-cap index EGX 70 rose 0.51 percent, or 11.5 points, to close at 2,278.33 points, and the broader index EGX 100 jumped 0.50 percent, or 16.12 points, to close at 3,215.84 points.

On the other hand, the equally weighted index EGX 50 decreased 3.26 percent, or 3.26 points, to end at 2,195.51 points.

Market capitalization lost around LE 107.98 million, recording LE 655.83 billion, compared to LE 655.94 billion in Sunday's session.

The trading volume reached 979.49 million shares, traded through 62,121 transactions, with a turnover of LE 1.77 billion.

Foreign investors were net sellers at LE 62.84 million, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers at LE 18.21 million, and LE 44.63 million, respectively.

Egyptian, and Arab individuals were net buyers at LE 50.32 million, and LE 4.69 million, respectively, while foreign investors were net sellers LE 4.69 million.

Egyptian, and foreign organizations sold at LE 32.11 million, and LE 58.14 million, respectively, while Arab organizations bought at LE 24.31 million.

Sharm Dreams Co. for Tourism Investment, Belton Financial Holding, and CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments were top gainers of the session at 18.06 percent, 14.98 percent and 13.26 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries, Sharkia National Food, and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals were top losers of the session by 15.76 percent, 9.59 percent, and 9.11 percent, respectively.

EGX ended Sunday in green, as: EGX30 increased 0.58 percent, EGX 50 hiked 1.54 percent, EGX 70 rose 1.85 percent, and EGX 100 jumped 1.57 percent.

