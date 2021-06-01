Egypt Hosts UIPM 2021 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships On June 8-14

1 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt will host the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) 2021 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships on June 8-14.

More than 500 players from 42 countries will take part in the competition that will be held at Cairo International Stadium.

The move to Cairo (EGY) for the flagship competition of the 2021 season came less than a week after the UIPM Executive Board (EB) decided that Minsk (BLR) could no longer stage the combined World Championships in 2021 due to special unforeseen circumstances in Belarus.

The move has been another demonstration of Egypt's hosting capacity and sets up a busy summer of UIPM Sports in the North African country, said President of the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation (EMPF) Sherif El Erian.

Egypt will also stage the UIPM 2021 Junior and Youth World Championships in Alexandria in July, five months later than originally scheduled after a Coronavirus-enforced postponement.

The UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Championships will be the final opportunity for pentathletes to qualify for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, now taking place in 2021.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

