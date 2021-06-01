Egypt, Mauritius Confer On Boosting Agricultural Cooperation

1 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Port Louis Aliyaa Samir Burhan conferred on Monday with Minister of Agriculture of Mauritius Hon Maneesh Gobin on means to boost bilateral ties in the agricultural field.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Burhan expressed Egypt's keenness on strengthening ties with the African brethren, asserting that Egypt is one of the most important trade partners to Mauritius within the framework of COMESA as it exports 40% of Mauritius annual needs of fruits and vegetables.

Burhan asserted the importance of exerting more efforts to boost the Egyptian exports of agricultural and food products to Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Gobin asserted that his country is looking forward to promoting means to cooperation between both countries in the field of agricultural commodities.

He pointed out to his country's desire to benefit from the Egyptian expertise in the field of veterinary and food industries.

Gobin lauded the training courses organized by the Egyptian agricultural center in the field of animal production projects that benefit several Mauritius experts.

