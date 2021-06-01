Ghana: Our Fate in Our Own Hands - Baretto

1 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Mariano Baretto, says the Porcupine Warriors are not under any pressure after losing the top spot to rivals and major competitors, Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to the Portuguese trainer, Kotoko have their destiny in their own hands and would not depend on favours from other clubs to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Speaking after another draw outcome against Aduana Stars on Saturday, Baretto, whose side has dropped four vital points in their last two games - against Aduana Stars and WAFA - indicated that losing the top spot to their fiercest rival was not a situation to be happy about but all was not lost as far as the championship was concerned.

"I have been a little disappointed in the way we have conceded goals in our games against WAFA and Aduana Stars. We would have been at the top if we had maintained our winning run but we are behind them separated by only two points and a game against them."

On the pressure coming to bear on him, he pointed out that "there is no such pressure on me or the team. We will take the games as they come."

The former Black Stars trainer, however, intimated that it was normal to experience some amount of pressure at this stage of the competition.

"Hearts and Kotoko have that history of competing for the title. They have the biggest fun bases in Ghana and when they go head-to-head for the title, you expect people to talk about pressure."

He said that Kotoko would have a lot of things to improve if they aim to win the league.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.