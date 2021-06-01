Ghana: Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Son ... Accomplice Prophetess On the Run

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Police has arrested, Paul Adobaw for the alleged murder and burial of his one-and-half-year-old son alive, at Breman Brakwa, in the Central Region.

Police are on the manhunt for Ama Nkansah, who claims to be a prophetess, and resident of Gomoa Eshiem.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, who confirmed the story, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint to the police that he allegedly killed his son, Yaw Adobow, who had a deformity which made him unable to walk.

The Police PRO said Paul Adobaw consulted Nkansah at Gomoa Eshiem, for a solution to the son's infirmity.

According to DSP Oppong, the prophetess told the suspect that the baby was a 'spiritual child' from the river, and if he did not return the son to the river gods, he (father) the wife would continue give birth to such babies.

The Police PRO said the suspect and the prophetess took the baby to the backyard of the complainant's house, near a stream called Gyankobeng, where the prophetess performed rituals and buried the baby alive.

DSP Oppong said Abubakari Mohammed accompanied by Kwesi Afriyie reported the incident to the police.

DSP Oppong said the complainant, reported to the police that, he saw Paul Adobaw, alias Kojo Okor, his landlord, together with two women, one holding a child and the other digging the ground behind the house.

The Police PRO said the complainant indicated that, he questioned Paul Adobaw about what was going on behind the house.

She said, the suspect told the complainant that, they were carrying out a traditional rite, but complainant detected that the baby has been buried alive.

DSP Oppong said when the police went to the crime scene, and exhumed the body they found blood oozing from the nostrils and mouth.

The body had been deposited at Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary at Breman Asikuma for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Oppong said the suspect was married to Yaa Atta at Brakwa and they have five children with the deceased being their fourth child.