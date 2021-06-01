Ghana: Derbies Herald GPL Match Week 28

The depth of Accra Hearts of Oak's explosive form will be tested by local rivals Accra Great Olympics when the two sides lock horns in a crucial week 28 Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra derby, noted for the fireworks it generates, does not only have the customary bragging rights at stake for both sides but also the opportunity to extend their title ambitions with seven games remaining.

Hearts are at the summit with 49 points whilst third-placed Olympics trail the "Phobians" by five points on 44 points and are hoping to close the gap by snatching all three points at stake.

Second place, Asante Kotoko will also be on derby duties when they clash with Ashantigold in the 'Ashanti derby" in search of a first win from three games to resuscitate their fading title bid at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

In other games, highflying Dreams FC will welcome struggling Elmina Sharks to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu whilst resurgent WAFA would be hosted by relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals at the Sogakope Park. At Cape Coast, Ebusua Dwarfs would hope to shake off their gamble with the drop zone when they contend with a revived Aduana Stars.

Berekum Chelsea would be eager to pull the plugs on their failing season with a win when they face King Faisal at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Eleven Wonders would face embattled Bechem United; Legon Cities and Inter Allies would face-off in a local derby.

On Saturday, fourth-placed Karela United would play Medeama at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.