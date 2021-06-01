Ghana: Derbies Herald GPL Match Week 28

1 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The depth of Accra Hearts of Oak's explosive form will be tested by local rivals Accra Great Olympics when the two sides lock horns in a crucial week 28 Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra derby, noted for the fireworks it generates, does not only have the customary bragging rights at stake for both sides but also the opportunity to extend their title ambitions with seven games remaining.

Hearts are at the summit with 49 points whilst third-placed Olympics trail the "Phobians" by five points on 44 points and are hoping to close the gap by snatching all three points at stake.

Second place, Asante Kotoko will also be on derby duties when they clash with Ashantigold in the 'Ashanti derby" in search of a first win from three games to resuscitate their fading title bid at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

In other games, highflying Dreams FC will welcome struggling Elmina Sharks to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu whilst resurgent WAFA would be hosted by relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals at the Sogakope Park. At Cape Coast, Ebusua Dwarfs would hope to shake off their gamble with the drop zone when they contend with a revived Aduana Stars.

Berekum Chelsea would be eager to pull the plugs on their failing season with a win when they face King Faisal at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Eleven Wonders would face embattled Bechem United; Legon Cities and Inter Allies would face-off in a local derby.

On Saturday, fourth-placed Karela United would play Medeama at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.