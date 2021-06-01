Ghana: Netball Umpiring Course for June 4-6

1 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) will hold a three-day intensive national umpires upgrading course from June 4-6 at 9am each day.

Rev Emmanuel D. Nikoi, president of the federation said in a statement that the course will take place at the YWCA Conference Hall at Adabraka near the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

The course, he explained, would be held as part of the Umpires Development Programme for Netball Africa with over 30 participants from the 16 regions expected to be in attendance for the three-day course.

Topics to be discussed at the programme include advanced interpretation of the laws of obstruction, contact, fair contest, footwork and game management.

"The techniques of umpiring will also be treated as well as the psychology of officiating with certificates expected to be awarded to the participants."

Technical Director of the NFG, Mr Kofi Asamoah Acheampong is the resource person and will take participants through the major aspects of the Laws of the Game.

According to Rev. Nikoi, participants that excel would be recommended by the federation to Africa Netball for the award of AN Umpires Badges.

Meanwhile, the NFG president has urged all umpires in the netball fraternity to strive to take part in the course in order to improve their expertise in umpiring and aspire for upgrading in Africa.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.