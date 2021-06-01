Ghana: Netball Umpiring Course for June 4-6

The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) will hold a three-day intensive national umpires upgrading course from June 4-6 at 9am each day.

Rev Emmanuel D. Nikoi, president of the federation said in a statement that the course will take place at the YWCA Conference Hall at Adabraka near the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

The course, he explained, would be held as part of the Umpires Development Programme for Netball Africa with over 30 participants from the 16 regions expected to be in attendance for the three-day course.

Topics to be discussed at the programme include advanced interpretation of the laws of obstruction, contact, fair contest, footwork and game management.

"The techniques of umpiring will also be treated as well as the psychology of officiating with certificates expected to be awarded to the participants."

Technical Director of the NFG, Mr Kofi Asamoah Acheampong is the resource person and will take participants through the major aspects of the Laws of the Game.

According to Rev. Nikoi, participants that excel would be recommended by the federation to Africa Netball for the award of AN Umpires Badges.

Meanwhile, the NFG president has urged all umpires in the netball fraternity to strive to take part in the course in order to improve their expertise in umpiring and aspire for upgrading in Africa.