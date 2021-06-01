Ghana: Oil Companies Owes Govt U.S.$ 2.1 Million in Surface Rental Payments

1 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Surface Rental payments to the government by companies in the petroleum sector in 2020 remain in arrears to the tune of $2.1 million, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) 2020 Annual Report, has said.

The PIAC Report said the 2020 arrears represent a 34.71 per cent increase over the 2019 arrears of $1.57 million.

The report indicated that the non-payment of the surface rentals denied the Petroleum Holding Fund of the needed revenues for development projects.

Against this backdrop, the PIAC recommended that the Ghana Revenue Authority, should, as a matter of urgency, initiate action to recover surface rental arrears with the appropriate interest as recommended by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

The report mentioned some of the companies owing surface rentals as Medea Development, which operated at East Cape Three Points, owed $156,540, Heritage (GOSCO) at East Keta, owed $532,366.67, and Sahara Energy Fields Ghana at Shallow Water Cape Three Points, owed $71,934.93.

The rest the PIAC Report mentioned were Britania-U, which operated at South-West Saltpond, owed $657,708.33, UB Resources Ghana Limited, Offshore Cape Three Points South, $67,666.58 and Swiss Africa Oil Company Limited, which operated at Onshore/Offshore Keta Delta Block, owed $712,500.00 and Exxon Mobil $30.00.

However, the state owed Amni Ghana $518.00, Heritage (GOSCO) $106,521.86, and Springfield and Exploration Limited, which operated at West Cape Three Points Block 2, $16,863.42 for paying their surface rentals in excess.

A member and Chairman of the Legal Sub-Committe of PIAC, Nasir Alfa Mohammed, who took reporters through the PIAC's 2020 Annual Report at a workshop at the weekend at Tutu in the Eastern Region, said some of the companies were not willing to pay the surface rentals because they felt the sanctions on the non-payment of surface rentals were not punitive.

He called for a national conversation to discuss measures to strengthen PIAC to give the Committee a strong teeth to bite.

The Chairman of Public Affairs and Communications Sub-Committee of PIAC, Eric Defor said it was the responsibility of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to collect surface rentals from the companies operating in the oil and gas sector.

He said one of the companies operating in the oil and gas sector some few years ago left the country without paying surface rentals.

Mr Defor said the GRA made efforts to retrieve the debt but had to abandon the issue because the cost it would incur to retrieve the debt would be more than the debt.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.