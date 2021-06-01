Ghana: Boadu Coy On Title Talks

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has described the game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday as the most difficult game he's played since taking over the reins at the club.

Hearts won the game 2-0 with goals from midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey and Kwadwo Obeng Junior.

It was coach Boadu's 11th game in charge at the Rainbow club where he has chalked eight wins, lost two and drawn one.

Speaking after the game, Boadu stated that it was not an easy game for the Phobians.

"The early goal settled the nerves of my players and allowed them to grow into the game and when the second goal came, we knew we were on course for another victory, he stated.

Boadu said although they went up by two goals, it was not easy for his side, judging from the many shaky moments they had.

"Berekum Chelsea is a very good team. They came to prove a point. Their position on the league table is not good enough hence the fight to survive."

Chelsea occupy the 13th position on the league log.

Hearts return to the summit of the league table two points clear of second place Asante Kotoko but Boadu is refusing to talk of the title.

"We have seven more matches to go, we are taking one game at a time; we are not competing with anybody."

We have our next league game against Accra Great Olympics but before that we have an MTN FA Cup game to play on Wednesday, so that is the focus now, when we are done we would think of Great Olympics, he stated.