Ghana: Appointments Committee Vets More Ministers-Designate

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will tomorrow commence the vetting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

They consist of a Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance and 39 Deputy Ministers designate.

The purpose of the constitutional exercise is to ascertain the suitability or otherwise of the nominees to occupy their designated offices.

The ten-day exercise is in line with Article 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution, which states that the appointments are done with prior approval of Parliament.

Per the vetting time-table, four nominees would appear before the 26-member committee in a day.

First to appear before the committee chaired by Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, would be the Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.

Benito Owusu-Bio, Osei Bonsu Amoah and Augustine Collins Ntim deputy ministers-designate for Lands and Natural Resources and Local Government and Rural Development would be next to face the committee.

A former Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, who has been re-nominated to occupy her previous office would be expected to appear on day two together with deputy ministers designate for Energy, Agriculture and Railway Development.

Other notable nominees expected before the Committee are Andrew Agyapa Mercer, a Deputy Minister-designate for Energy; Gifty Tina Mensah, Health; Hassan Tampuli, Transport; Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Education; George Mireku Duker, Lands and Natural Resources, amongst others.

President Akufo-Addo on April 21, 2021, named the 40 nominees to assist substantive ministers to oversee the implementation and execution of government programmes and policies at the various ministries.

In line with constitutional provisions, the President forwarded the list to Parliament and it is requested of the House to approve the nominations.