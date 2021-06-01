Namibia: 73 Murders Between January and March

31 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

Seventy-three murder cases were recorded between January and March, with Khomas, Ohangwena and Erongo regions topping the list with 12, eight and seven cases, respectively.

Kavango West and Omaheke recorded the least with one and two cases in 2021, according to police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga in remarks made at the close of the police basic standardisation training course on Friday.

Ndeitunga further said most murders occurred in residential premises representing 45%, mainly fuelled by domestic violence, 16% of them occurred in the streets, 15% occurred in liquor outlets and other places, and 9% occurred at farms.

At least 31% of these murder cases were committed using knives, 14% were committed with firearms, 6% with machetes and stones, while 44% were committed with unknown objects.

Ndeitunga said police officers are working to devise strategies at the ongoing joint regional operations, including tackling gender-based violence and seeking the amendment of the Liquor Act .

"However, these strategies alone will not provide adequate interventions if the public does not comply, I therefore appeal to members of the public to work with the police to curb crime in their respective communities" he added.

The three-month course which commenced on 11 January this year started with 48 commissioned and non-commissioned officers of the Namibian Police and the Windhoek City Police, of which 26 are female officers.

Forty-six officers successfully completed the course, whereas two dropped out due to medical reasons.

The course included the Namibian Constitution, Criminal Procedure Act, Police Act and the police science, community policing, human rights, police registers, forms, the art of drill and arms handling skills.

The course was particularly challenging, as it required from the participants discipline, determination, endurance and high-level of professionalism, said Ndeitunga.

He further urged members of the police to be guided by the code of conduct and the provisions of the Police Act.

"Police officers should always be guided by the law when handling suspects, and if the situation dictates, officers should always use force which is proportionate to the level of resistance by the persons they handle, as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, on arresting and the detention of suspects," he said.

