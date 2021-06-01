Namibia: Lewis Claims Injured Employee Fell At Home

31 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Lewis Stores human resources manager Sammy Janser says Simon Erastus, an employee with a disability, who was injured on duty at Oshikango had recovered from the injuries.

He was responding to an article that said Lewis Stores northern branch manager Salatiel Katjimune had claimed that Erastus had recovered.

He says following Erastus' full recovery from an injury he sustained at work in October 2019, he resumed duty on 1 February 2020 and worked until November the same year.

"He left the workplace on Monday, 23 November 2020, without any injury or complaint.

"Mr Erastus failed to return to work on 24 November 2020. It was reported that he sustained another injury unrelated to the previous incident," he said.

Further investigations revealed that on 24 November 2020, Erastus fell in the shower at home, Janser said.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment. Since the incident did not occur at work, it could not be considered as an injury on duty in terms of legislation," he added.

He says although the injury did not occur at workplace, Lewis continued to pay Erastus until end of February 2021 despite him not having any sick leave available.

Janser further alleged that the company is assisting him with his claim for sick leave benefits and with Social Security Commission and temporary disability claims.

Although The Namibian has seen an email sent by Lewis Stores northern branch manager Salatiel Katjimune to Janser, where Katjimune alleged that Erastus has recovered, Janser denied that Katjimune had written the email.

Ironically Katjimune confirmed last week that he wrote the email. He says that so far the store has provided four physiotherapy sessions for Erastus.

"It has also paid for his prescribed medications. The company will continue to support Mr Erastus during his rehabilitation period until such time the final reports are available," he said.

Erastus denied falling in the shower.

"They are not telling the truth. I did not fall in the shower. I was injured at work," Erastus told The Namibian on Monday.

He said he had been in a wheelchair since he sustained injuries until March this year. He now walks with the aid of crutches.

Erastus was injured in October 2019 when furniture at Lewis Oshikango fell on him. He claims he had spent almost five hours under the furniture.

Read the original article on Namibian.

