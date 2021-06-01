Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Keeps Scoring for Fun in China

ZIMBABWE international Nyasha Mushekwi keeps scoring for fun in the Chinese League One after he banged another brace over the weekend in a top-of-the-table clash between Hangzhou Greentown and Meizhou Hakka.

Mushekwi scored two goals to help Hangzhou Greentown beat Meizhou Hakka 5-4 in an incident-packed match that had a red card shown and a penalty awarded.

The former CAPS United forward scored a goal in either half, including a penalty conversion, to cancel a 3-0 lead by Hakka, who sit on top of Group A log table with 18 points from eight matches.

Greentown are second with 17 points.

So far the former Warriors forward has scored seven goals from eight matches. His club is seeking for promotion in the Chinese Super League. Greentown are pinning hopes on their top goal scorer, Mushekwi, to help them secure promotion.