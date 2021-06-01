Zimbabwe: National Under-21 Handball Side Concludes Camp

THE National Under-21 men's handball team coach Innocent Kanosvova says they will continue working on improving the side and making some additions to achieve the ultimate goal of building a strong senior national team.

The junior team had another periodic camp that ended on Sunday at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

They had three new players including two goalkeepers, Ian Thomas and Nigal Muzira, as well as Amon Chamuda joining the squad after trials.

Kanosvova said they are looking at strengthening their defence.

"Our camp went as planned we achieved our goal as we wanted to work more on defence that was our main objective for this camp.

"We also had two new goalkeepers who made the team, one from Bulawayo and another from Kadoma, as our ongoing selection process of the best and we also have one left-handed player from Rusape," said Kanosvova

The technical team is expecting to further assess the players in a game situation when they have their next camp in June.

"Our next camp will be on the 24th of June where we will keep on working on defence and fast break as we would like to play a friendly match with one of the biggest club in the country.

"We are targeting either Black Rhinos or Falcons as these two teams were on top of the league last year.

"This match is of importance as we had a long time without competitive match to assess the team's performance and implementation of our training camps and see where we need to work on more for us to be on the top

Kanosvova said they are grateful for the support they are getting for the ongoing programme.

"We would like to thank Gtel for supporting us with beautiful regalia and Stanlim company for branding our T-shirts," added Kanosvova.

It's not yet certain if there is going to be any regional events soon and the Zimbabwe Handball Federation have indicated that, they looking at other option such as engaging neighbouring countries for friendlies for the team to at least have some competition.