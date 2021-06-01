Zimbabwe: Majesa Donates to Mbare-Based Academy

31 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Alec Masocha

THRIVING Manicaland Juniors of Excellence Soccer Academy (MAJESA) have made a surprise donation to a Mbare-based junior football academy.

The donation, which comprised of training equipment and playing kits, was handed over to the academy by MAJESA founding chairman, Charles Chave.

The package had soccer-balls, 100 cones, training bibs, supporters' T-shirts, 20 pairs of socks, 15 pairs of football boots, 20 pairs of football jerseys and a net for balls.

The ceremony was graced by ZIFA technical director, Wilson Mutekede, and Dynamos legend, Henry "Beefy" Chari.

"This is a surprise visit," said Chave.

"We were actually inspired to hear that this academy is owned by a woman, Felistus Murata. She has shown great drive in this difficult economy where it has become difficult to run such projects because more resources are needed.

"So after we learnt about their plight on social media, we decided that we should chip in the best way possible. We are here for football development and we hope to see them giving us at least one or two players in the mould of Khama Billiat or Marvelous Nakamba in future," said Chave.

Academy owner, Murata, said she was humbled by the gesture. She said the donation will make it easy for the academy when football returns at that level.

"I feel honoured and humbled by this kind gesture from MAJESA. I expect the corporate world to come on board and support football like what MAJESA did. I am very grateful," said Murata.

Former Dynamos defence linchpin Chari, who attended the event, said junior development is the way to go.

"l am grateful for this gesture by MAJESA. I wish more sponsors continue supporting efforts in nurturing young talent since these children are the future of the game. This is how we also were groomed to be soccer legends that we became," said Chari.

