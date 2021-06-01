Zimbabwe: Aysa Trio Get Promotion in Spain

NICHOLAS Guyo was on target as Malaga City Academy wrapped up their season with a 5-0 thrashing of Atletico Estacion to win the Primera Andaluza Division, which is the sixth-tier in the Spanish football league pyramid.

The 22-year-old former Aces Youth Soccer Academy forward scored the third goal in the decisive match of the season. Malaga City Academy needed a straight victory in the final match after they had stumbled in the penultimate round.

The victory set them on a step up to the División de Honor. Malaga City Academy is also home to Aces Youth Soccer Academy products Abubakar Moffat (23) and Kundai Mukweva. Youthful coach Samkeliso Ncube is also part of the technical set-up at the Spanish side.

Another AYSA alumni, Matin Mapisa, who plays for Zamora FC in the third tier of Spanish football, congratulated his ex-teammates for climbing up the pyramid.

"Congratulations to FC Malaga City Academy on their promotion to Division of Honor and winning the Championship of Andalusia Malaga.

"Congratulations to the Zimbabwean quartet of Samkeliso Ncube, Abubakar Moffat, Nicholas Guyo and Kundai Mukweva for being part of this success story. Happy for you lads. Keep working hard as you shall be rewarded in the due season," said Mapisa.