Zimbabwe: Girls Set for a Breakthrough in Motorsport

MOTORSPORT Zimbabwe and Pole Position Karts are excited to announce the launch of the FIA Girls on Track - Dare to be different, programme.

The programme is aimed at promoting and developing young women in motorsport at grassroots levels and challenges them to defy stereotypes and prove there are no limits in what they can achieve.

One of the goals is to raise awareness of the huge diversity of industry roles available to women in racing, rally, teams, events, race support, media, medical support and partnerships.

The first Girls on Track event will take place on September 10, at the Pole Position Karts venue in Harare and full details will be released over the coming weeks.