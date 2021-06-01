Zimbabwe Women's Cricket Team Aim to Pick Up Pieces After SA Whitewash

THE Zimbabwe senior women's cricket team coach Adam Chifo says the recent tour by the South Africa Emerging side left them with many priceless lessons in their quest to build a competitive side for next year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The hosts were no match to the visitors who romped to an easy 5-0 whitewash in the one-day series.

Zimbabwe, who are still trying to find their feet after a long lay-off, were using the series as part of the final World Cup qualifiers set for the end of the year.

Chifo said her side, who had an unsuccessful series against Pakistan earlier in the year, need more competitive games of this nature.

"Obviously not the result we desired but we believe in ourselves that we can get to where we want to before the qualifiers. There were many priceless lessons for us in that series. This is the level of competition that we would want to expose our players to consistently.

"This was also the first time we played since we got our One Day International status from the International Cricket Council. Shifting to ODI cricket came with its demands in terms of fitness and our mental aptitude.

"We need to improve all-round. We have to score more runs during the middle overs. Our bowling as well need to be consistent. Fielding-wise, I think we were really exposed for lack of fitness. We have to work on all those areas," said Chifo.

The visitors dominated from the first game which they had won by 32 runs. South Africa Emerging Women claimed the second match by 90 runs.

The script continued in the third match, which the Zimbabwe women lost by 79 runs, despite stand-in skipper Josephine Nkomo scoring her third successive half century.

The South Africans wrapped up the series with a 69-run win, thanks to middle order batter, Anneke Bosch's second century of the series. The visiting squad was made up of South Africa's best emerging players, backed up by a few of the Momentum Proteas players.

Zimbabwe were without six key players, including captain Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri, Nomatter Mutasa, Sharne Myers and Anesu Mushangwe.

Josephine Nkomo was handed the leadership role in the absence of Musonda.

"Nkomo did very well in terms of leadership. She gave us three half tons and bowled some good overs as well. Her efforts were quite commendable.

"Then Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange and Tasmeen Granger showed glimpses here and there with both bat and ball. For now, we take a two-week break and then regroup for more training. I understand something is being organised," said Chifo.

Zimbabwe Women, who were recently granted Test and ODI status by the International Cricket Council, were using the matches as part of their preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 scheduled for December in Sri Lanka.

The top three teams from that 10-team qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.