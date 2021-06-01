Namibia: Meatco Board's Top Brass Resigns

Meatco Board Chairperson, Jonnnie Hamman, his deputy Clara Bohitile & Board Member Kay Dieter Rumpf have resigned the Meatco Board has announced.

Hamman, and Rumpf presented their letters of resignations on 28 May to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Leon Jooste, while on Sunday, 30 May Bohitile, handed in her letter of resignation. All members resigned with immediate effect.

The Directors resigned after the board held a substantive board meeting on Thursday 27 May. The directors resigned due to 'material unreconciled" differences with the management and the rest of the Board of Directors.

Jooste appointed the current board in terms of The Meat Corporation of Namibia Act 1 of 2001 on 01 May 2020 for a term of three years. Hamman and Bohitile were nominated by the members of Meatco in the category 'Expert' and Rumpf in the category 'Commercial Farmer'.

Hamman and Bohitile were unanimously elected as Chairperson and Vice- Chairperson of the Board of Meatco respectively, by the board and served in those positions until their resignations.

Bohitile further served as the Chairperson of The Audit and Risk Committee. Rumpf also served as the Chairman of The Meatco UK Board of Directors, a subsidiary of Meatco and served on the Audit and Risk and Human Resource Committees respectively.

Meatco Board Chairperson, Jonnnie Hamman.