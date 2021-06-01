Namibia: Mother, Co-Accused Deny Child Murder Charge

Three Zimbabweans accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl in Windhoek in January last year denied guilt in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Edward Nkata, his wife Caroline Nkata and fellow Zimbabwean Rachael Kureva pleaded not guilty on charges of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and violating a dead human body during an appearance before magistrate Celma Amadhila.

Defence lawyer Mpule Siyomunji told the magistrate the three accused would remain silent and offer no plea explanation to the court at this stage.

The Nkata couple and Kureva are charged with having murdered Kureva's daughter, Akundaishe Natalie Chipomho (9), in Windhoek on 23 or 24 January last year, and of having tried to destroy evidence of the killing by dumping the girl's body in a rubbish skip in the city's Rhino Park area and setting the remains on fire.

Natalie's body was found on 25 January.

During her first court appearance near the end of January last year, Caroline Nkata told the magistrate her husband had beaten Natalie, and after the girl had died he forced her to accompany him when he went to dump the body and later went to set it alight.

She also told the court Natalie had been beaten at their home, where the Nkata couple, their three children, Kureva and Natalie lived together in a flat.

She herself did not beat Natalie, Nkata added.

Amadhila postponed the case to 6 July on a request from public prosecutor Phelem Like, for the contents of the police docket to be summarised in the meantime.

The three accused are being held in custody.