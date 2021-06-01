Namibia: Fatal Police Shooting Recounted in Court

The fatal shooting of a Windhoek resident at a police roadblock in early 2011 took place within seconds, a former police officer testified on Friday during the trial of an ex-colleague being prosecuted on a charge of murder.

"This happened very fast, in a period of seconds," former police officer Kobus Coetzee remarked in testimony heard by magistrate Johannes Shuuveni in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Coetzee was recounting the shooting in which a staff member of the National Theatre of Namibia, Matheus ('Shippi') Shipanga (36), was killed after he had driven through a police roadblock at the intersection of Sam Nujoma Drive and Otjomuise Road on the western side of the city in the early morning hours of 6 February 2011.

More than 10 years after the event, Namibian Police member Isaskar Oaseb went on trial in connection with the incident on Thursday last week.

Oaseb (31) is facing a charge of murder and an alternative charge of culpable homicide in connection with the killing of Shipanga. He is denying guilt on both the main and alternative count.

In a written plea explanation given to the court, Oaseb denied that he intended to injure or kill Shipanga when he fired shots at Shipanga's vehicle with an AK-47 rifle.

He stated that he shot at the vehicle in an attempt to prevent Shipanga from fleeing from the roadblock.

Oaseb also stated that the fatal shooting was accidental and that he regretted the loss of Shipanga's life.

Coetzee told the magistrate the roadblock, which had been set up as part of an operation to clamp down on increasing crime in the city at that time, and police officers stationed at it were clearly visible, with the officers wearing reflective jackets and using flashlights to alert approaching drivers.

He said a vehicle slowed down as it approached the roadblock, but then accelerated and went through the roadblock. When he saw some of his colleagues falling out of the road, he took out his handgun and fired two warning shots, followed by two or three shots aimed at the wheels of the car, Coetzee related.

With limited time and limited knowledge, he said, he had to make a quick decision, and his reasoning at that point was that the person who drove through the roadblock might have committed a serious offence, and so he decided he had to try to stop the person.

He also recounted that the vehicle's windows were dark and he could not see how many occupants were inside.

It turned out that Shipanga was alone in the car.

After the shots had been fired, the vehicle drove on and went out of sight around a bend in the road. The vehicle was found parked about 600 metres from the roadblock shortly after the shooting.

Coetzee said the doors of the vehicle were locked and Shipanga was unresponsive inside. He had to break one of the windows to gain access to the vehicle, he added.

Shipanga was struck in the back by one of the bullets Oaseb fired at his vehicle.

No dangerous weapons were found in the car, which was not listed as suspicious, and the police also did not have any information that Shipanga was suspected of having been involved in a crime, the court was informed.

However, Coetzee said with the information he had available at that stage he thought he acted correctly by shooting at the car in an attempt to stop it.

"I regret the loss of life; it haunts me to this day," he said. "But if I was put in the same situation with the same information available I would probably act the same."

The trial is due to continue from 28 June.

Public prosecutor Sirka Nangoro is representing the state. Oaseb is being represented by deputy government attorney Mkhululi Khupe.