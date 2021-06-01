South Africa: Media Release - SA's Pap Delegation Condemns Undermining of Unity

document

The South African delegation to the Pan African Parliament (PAP) condemns the brazen attempt by the Eastern and Western Caucuses to undermine the unity of the continent by not implementing an African Union (AU) resolution to rotate the Presidency of the continental parliament.

The PAP is holding the 4th Ordinary Session of its Fifth Parliament in Midrand under the African Union's theme for 2021: "Year of the Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want." Today's meeting was the fifth day of the Session which is scheduled until June 04.

The two Caucuses' attempt to continue with electing the new PAP President ignoring advice from the AU that the "well-established principle of geographical rotation" within the Union be observed is a sign that they do not value unity in the continent.

"The two Caucuses have been using their majority in the continental Parliament to ensure only their candidates occupy the Presidency and when the time comes to account they use the same majority to shield them from accounting for how they spent the funds of the PAP," said National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo who is also leader of the SA delegation to the PAP.

The 2001 Protocol of the PAP provides for the principle of rotation as stipulated in Article 12(2) which obligates election of the Bureau of PAP to ensure equal representation of the five regions of the continent while Article 12(4) requires to rank vice-presidents initially with the results of vote and later by rotation.

An AU Executive Council Decision adopted in June 2017 called upon the PAP "to apply the African Union values, rules and regulations in managing all activities of the organ, including rotation of the Bureau and Presidency."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The AU uses the principle of geographical rotation "to ensure the recruitment and appointment/election process ... allow each region to assume the role on rotation basis as an established customary international bodies of the Union."

The Southern and Northern Regional Caucuses are the only two of the five caucuses in the continent that have not held the Presidency of the PAP since it was established in March 2004. The Northern Regional Caucus has not nominated a candidate for the Presidency while the Southern Caucus has nominated current Acting PAP President, Hon Chief Fortune Charumbira, as its candidate.

Parliament of RSA multiparty delegation to the PAP is led by Chairperson Masondo and other members are Ms Pemmy Majodina - the Chief Whip of the Majority Party in the National Assembly, Dr Mathole Motshekga, Mr Julius S Malema - leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, and Mr Thembekile R Majola, from the Democratic Alliance.