South Africa: Waiting for Water - Joburg Hospital Patients and Communities Bear the Brunt of Taps Running Dry

Patients at two Johannesburg hospitals have been transferred to other hospitals because of current water outages.

"I am recovering from the surgery. There is no water and all the patients are stressed out. I feel depressed," said a patient who had just undergone surgery at Johannesburg's Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

She spoke to Daily Maverick during a visit on Monday on condition of anonymity as she feared the hospital would stop treating her.

"All was going well and then the water went off on Saturday at about 4.30pm and it has been off since then. The sisters say the cleaners have to go and collect 25-litre containers of water for the staff to wash their hands, and I completely understand this, but nothing is made available for patients.

Staff at Helen Joseph Hospital fill containers with water from an outside tap. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed. Two water tankers pump water into the Rahima Moosa Hospitals water system. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

"Toilets cannot be flushed, we cannot wash our hands, we cannot wash ourselves. Patients don't have water to drink unless the hospital hands out bottled water or they get visitors to bring them water. I feel so...