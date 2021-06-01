Botswana: Bowling Mourns Gaborutwe Demise

1 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Botswana Bowling Association is mourning the passing on of its president, John Gaborutwe.

He died on Friday after a short illness.

A press release from the association states that Gaborutwe was a valued member of the bowls family, having served as vice president of the association since 2012, ultimately ascending to the presidency in February last year a position he held until the time of his passing.

It says Gaborutwe was an integral part of Phikwe Bowls Club for many years where he won many national titles, his first being in 2007 when he grabbed a gGold medal in the Fours discipline.

The release states that he was a significant member of the national team, having represented Botswana at many international competitions including the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 Atlantic Championships.

He will be remembered for his passion for lawn bowls, competitive spirit and sense of humour.

"He will be greatly missed. The Botswana Bowling Association expresses sincere condolences to John's wife Binkie, family and friends. Arrangements for the memorial service and funeral are still underway," says the release.

