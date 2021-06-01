Botswana: Ministry Bans Importation of Cloven Hoofed Animals

1 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security informs farmers, stakeholders and the general public of an official report of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in KwaZulu Natal Province of the Republic of South Africa.

The media release says the importation of live cloven hooved animals and their fresh products from South Africa has therefore been banned.

The movement of such animals and their products, transiting through Botswana is also not allowed, says the release.

It further states that the importation of veldt grass, bedding and manure contaminated products and vehicles are also not allowed.

The release says the ban is with immediate effect until further notice, adding that all permits issued with respect to the above products are cancelled with immediate effect.

Source: BOPA

Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

