South Africa: Two Sides of the Same Deadly Coin - Aids At 40. Covid At One and a Half

Unless society acts decisively, AIDS and Covid-19 could be with us for years to come; indeed, they will probably still be around when the next big pandemic comes.

Saturday, 5 June 2021 marks 40 years since the first recorded cases of what became known as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). On that day in 1981 the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report "published a report of five cases of Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) among previously healthy young men in Los Angeles".

Thus began what became the AIDS pandemic. It is still with us.

Thirty-three million people have died. The social and economic cost has been enormous.

Although, for good reason, the world's focus has been on a novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 (named Covid-19 by the WHO on 11 February 2020), AIDS has not gone away and is far from over. In fact there is evidence it may have piggy-backed on the Covid-19 pandemic, taking advantage of the breakdown of healthcare services and systems, to once again cause an increase in HIV-related infections and deaths.

In Gauteng for example, it was reported that thousands of people had not been able to collect