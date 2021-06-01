South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Welcomes Announcement By President Ramaphosa Moving the Country to Adjusted Level-2

press release

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to adhere to the newly announced Covid-19 restrictions, and to follow the set guidelines in order to avoid the province entering the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We welcome the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to move the country into Adjusted Level-2 as a sign that our government is caring and values the lives of our citizens. As stated by the President, these decisions are based on medical and scientific advice, and the need to prevent our country from descending into a disaster," said Premier Zikalala.

"As of yesterday, KZN had 137 new cases, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 339 811. While we are not in the third wave (as defined) as yet as a Province, we have been seeing a steady rise in numbers in the past week. On Saturday, we had 160 new cases.

Again, on Friday, the number of new cases stood at 135, and on Thursday, we had 150. But if you go back just a few weeks, to the 3rd of May 2021, you will see that we only had 65 new cases.

So, the numbers have been fluctuating. Sadly, our province has, to date, lost 10 510 people to this deadly virus. We are therefore, once again, urging our people to adhere to all the safety precautions," said Premier Zikalala.

Premier Zikalala said the latest move is a critical balancing act by government which intends to save lives, while at the same time having to make the choice to protect the economy and livelihoods.

"The Economy must be assisted to recover, but we must also contain the spread. We will use the Level-2 Adjusted strategy to accelerate vaccination roll-out. The province will be focused this week on the elderly and all those who qualify for vaccination at this point. We are taking proactive steps to react faster so that we save lives".

The Premier's message is that "Behaviour is crucial in curbing the spread of the virus, individuals must take responsibility and not organise or be part of the super spreader events such as funerals, parties and other large gatherings. Individual must take responsibility.

Wear your masks at all times, wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing".