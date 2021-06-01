Malawi: Teachers Excited With National Teachers' Policy

1 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Teachers in the country say, once finalized, the National Teachers Policy (NTP) heralds good tidings for them--especially considering the fact that the legislation will ease their career paths in terms of promotions.

Teachers from across the districts in the country on Monday participated in a conference in the capital Lilongwe where the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) sought their views which will, among others, be the basis for the formulation and implementation of the National Teachers Policy.

Held under the theme 'Teachers, Policies and Practices in the time of COVID-19: Opportunities and Dilemmas, the conference expressed their concerns regarding their welfare.

And once completed and implemented, the policy aims at improving teachers' welfare in Malawi.

In an interview, a Blantyre Secondary School teacher, Chifuniro Kamwendo, said the policy will be a pathway for overcoming one of the serious challenges teachers have faced for a long time.

"Without proper guidelines, the promotion procedure does not go as required. There are cases when a teacher works for more than ten years without promotion, and in a worst scenario, some even retire on the same grade," she said.

Commenting on the development, Education Specialist responsible for Teachers Education under the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Milandu Mwale, said the NTP will support teachers' education and, help in accountability and professionalism.

"This initiative provides a platform that will bring teachers together to address certain issues and inform the policy developers and framers on what is practical and how best we can improve on issues that are on the ground," she explained.

In his remarks, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Education, James Manyetera, said as a ministry, they are working to ensure that the policy framework puts teachers at the core of ensuring access to quality education as implementers of the curriculum and facilitators of learning.

"This is why we are on the drive to come up with measures to ensure we improve conditions for teachers by addressing their issues, motivating and professionalizing them as a teaching force," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.