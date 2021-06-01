Mozambique: Third Consecutive Day With No Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported the third consecutive day without any deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Thus the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 836. 22 of those deaths took place in May.

According to a Health Ministry press release, since the start of the pandemic, 553,718 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 265 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 83 were from Gaza, 78 from Manica, 31 from Maputo city, 31 from Maputo province, 15 from Cabo Delgado, nine from Nampula, five from Inhambane, four from Zambezia, four from Tete, and four from Sofala, No tests were reported from Niassa.

250 of the tests yielded negative results, and 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,795. All the new cases identified on Monday were Mozambican citizens. 13 were women and two were men.

10 of the new cases were from Manica, two from Maputo city and one each from Maputo province, Gaza, and Zambezia. There were no positive cases reported from the other six provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Monday was 5.7 per cent - considerably higher than the rates of the previous few days (4.6 per cent on Sunday, 2.2 per cent on Saturday, 1.4 per cent on Friday, and 1.9 per cent on Thursday). But the number of tests administered on Monday was so small, that it would be unwise to draw any conclusions from the positivity rate.

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo and one in Nampula) and two new cases were admitted, both in Maputo.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 17 on Sunday to 14 on Monday. 10 of these patients 71.4 per cent) were in Maputo, and there was one each in the Covid-19 wards in Nampula, Zambezia, Tete and Sofala.

Nine of those hospitalised were men and five were women. Seven of the patients were aged 60 or above. The Ministry said that eight were in a "moderate" clinical condition, while six were seriously ill. 12 were receiving supplementary oxygen, but none were on ventilators.

The Ministry release added that on Monday 18 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 69,525, or 98.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 433 on Sunday to 430 on Monday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 253 (58.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 69; Niassa, 20; Nampula, 18; Manica, 18; Inhambane, 18; Zambezia, 15; Sofala, seven; Gaza, seven; Tete, three; and Cabo Delgado, two.

The Ministry warned that, although the overall trend in Mozambique was towards a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths, the opposite was true in much of the world.

"The scenario in Europe, the Americas and Asia shows us the need for great prudence, particularly if we take into account that on Sunday South Africa announced the third wave of the virus in at least three provinces, one of which borders on Mozambique", said the release.

The Ministry stressed that the easing of restrictive measures announced last week by President Filipe Nyusi "should not be understood as the end of the pandemic. We appeal to all Mozambicans to continue avoiding risky behaviour and respecting preventive measures, as the only way to delay the onset and reduce the impact of the third wave of Covid-19".