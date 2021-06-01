Uganda: Gen Katumba's Bodyguard Survived With No Injuries - Police

1 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Our Reporters

Police have said Gen Edward Katumba Wamala's bodyguard, SGT Khalid Koboyoit, survived unhurt after gunmen Tuesday sprayed the former Works and Transport Minister's car with bullets, killing his daughter and driver.

Gen Katumba sustained injuries to the arm and was rushed to Medipal International Hospital where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

In a joint security statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen Paul Lokech said the attack which happened at around 8:47am- 8:58am along the Kisota -Kulambiro Road, Nakawa Division in Kampala District is the first major shooting since 2019.

"We strongly believe it was a targeted and not random incident. The assailants trailed the motor vehicle as it left the home of Gen Katumba Wamala at Bulabira - Najeera, until when they reached at a remote location 4kms away along the Kisota -Kulambiro road. The assailants who were four in number were riding on two motorcycles with concealed number plates, pulled up next to Gen Katumba Wamala's car and shot several bullets that instantly killed Brenda Nantongo (Gen Wamala's daughter) and Haruna Kayondo (driver)," Gen Lokech said.

According to police, a team of experts from the directorate of CID and forensic are thoroughly "documenting the scene for traces of evidence."

"At this stage we attribute the shooting to four armed assailants, who managed to escape from the scene. The exact motivation towards the targeted shooting is not yet established. We consider such attacks as a form of organized crime, with a potential of extremism, aimed at undermining the prevailing stability. We are however, confident that we shall identify the suspects and take very resolute enforcement action against them in accordance with the law. And further warn those individuals and groups already drawn into these acts of terrorism, that we shall definitely track them down for further prosecution in the courts of law," Gen Lokech added in a statement he issued hours after President Museveni said security had clues to the assailants.

In his statement, Gen Museveni vowed to "defeat" the assailants he described as pigs who do not value life.

"The pigs who do not value life shot at Gen. Katumba killed his daughter and driver and injured him. Condolences on the loss of the two Ugandans. I talked to Gen. Katumba twice on the phone. He is being well-managed. We shall defeat the criminals as we did in the past. We already have clues to those killers. Besides, the new system of digital beacons on all vehicles and Boda Bodas will eliminate the misuse of vehicles and Boda Bodas to commit crimes," Mr Museveni added in the statement he posted on Twitter.

